"Where is our Felix?"
Most spectacular tracking shot? Trio delights ski fans
Was this the most spectacular camera run of all time? Felix Neureuther, Marc Berthod and Beat Feuz plunged down the Lauberhorn in Wengen at the same time, sometimes racing head-to-head and making for some magnificent images - not to mention a few jokes on the piste. A treat for every ski fan ...
"My heart rate rises when I think about it," said Neureuther before his premiere in Wengen. The former German skiing legend had never skied down the Swiss Lauberhorn mountain before. No wonder, as he always competed in the technical events during his active career. Last year, Beat Feuz and Marc Berthod were still traveling in pairs as cameramen. Today they had reinforcements. "The big question will be whether the German can keep up with the pace of us Swiss to some extent," joked Feuz.
And then the time had come: Berthod started first, followed by Feuz in a neon yellow ski suit and Neureuther in brown, who initially let the two Swiss skiers go. "Where's our Felix, where's our Felix?" or "Look, the ideal line is up there," joked the three of them at top speeds on the Lauberhorn - spectacular images included.
Here in the video:
"Greatest luck, but much more respect"
Neureuther puffed away at the finish: "I swear to you one thing. If you're allowed to ski down there, then that's the greatest luck, but at the same time you get so much more respect for the guys up there. They're banging down there in their racing suits, right at the limit. It's unbelievable," said the German on ARD. "We didn't have a training run either, it had to fit in today. And luckily we had Beat [Feuz] with us, who is one of the craziest anyway. It was a lot of fun, we were a group, a team. The performance of the athletes here is simply indescribable."
Incidentally, the three-camera ride was not a novelty. At the end of the 1990s, Bernhard Russi, Gusti Öhrli and Dani Mahrer created a similar spectacle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.