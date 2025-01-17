KAC loses the title game, goal festival in Vienna

Schneider is Salzburg's match winner

Salzburg's match-winner in Villach was Peter Schneider. The team striker scored twice within nine seconds at the end of the first period. VSV, who had announced the contract extension with defenseman Alex Wall before the game, did not manage the comeback. Kevin Hancock only scored the "Adler's" first goal in the 51st minute when they were 4-0 up. Maximilian Rebernig reduced the deficit further, but Schneider prevented a nervous final for Salzburg with his third goal of the evening into an empty net. The champions thus claimed their fourth win in the last five games.