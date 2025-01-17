ICE Hockey League
KAC loses the title game, goal festival in Vienna
The KAC lost the top game of the ICE Hockey League on Friday evening against HCB Südtirol in a penalty shootout. After a goalless regular season and overtime, only Matt Bradley scored for the team from Bolzano.
It was Klagenfurt's first defeat on home ice after nine wins in a row, and the Austrian record champions slipped to third place in the table behind Bolzano.
League leaders Fehervar trailed for a long time at home against the Pioneers Vorarlberg, but finally got the win they were aiming for with a 3-2 victory. The Vienna Capitals celebrated another resounding victory at home against HC Innsbruck, winning 8:2, while Salzburg won 5:3 at VSV to move into fourth place. Villach are still seventh.
Goals in short supply in Klagenfurt
The more than 4,200 spectators in Klagenfurt were treated to a fast-paced game, but there were no goals. After a first period dominated by tactics, the home side were able to step up and had the more dangerous scenes in front of their opponents' goal. However, Bolzano goalie Sam Harvey could not be beaten.
The KAC were also unable to capitalize on a four-minute powerplay. The South Tyroleans also had their chances again in the final third at the latest. As extra time also failed to produce any goals, the game had to be decided in a penalty shoot-out, where only Bradley was able to score.
Schneider is Salzburg's match winner
Salzburg's match-winner in Villach was Peter Schneider. The team striker scored twice within nine seconds at the end of the first period. VSV, who had announced the contract extension with defenseman Alex Wall before the game, did not manage the comeback. Kevin Hancock only scored the "Adler's" first goal in the 51st minute when they were 4-0 up. Maximilian Rebernig reduced the deficit further, but Schneider prevented a nervous final for Salzburg with his third goal of the evening into an empty net. The champions thus claimed their fourth win in the last five games.
Capitals detached for two periods
The Vienna Capitals picked up where they left off in their 10-0 win over Innsbruck at the end of November. Maximilian Theirich and Leon Wallner scored twice for the Viennese until the 9th minute. The lively scoring continued. In addition to Wallner, Willie Raskob also scored a brace and after 27 minutes it was already 7:0 for the Caps. After that, however, the avalanche of goals from Vienna subsided. Innsbruck even won the final period 1:0.
The Pioneers had a surprise in sight nine minutes before the end. Thanks to goals from David Keefer (7th/PP) and Daniel Woger (35th), Feldkirch were 2:1 ahead. However, Fehervar equalized on the power play and Trevor Cheek scored 2:08 minutes before the final buzzer to give the Hungarians victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
