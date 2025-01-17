Previous elections in Vienna
“SPÖ hopes it will still come off well, but …”
So now it's fixed. Vienna goes to the polls on April 27. There is now an intensive election campaign in Vienna around the formation of a government at federal level. The reactions (see also the poll in the video above) are mixed.
Vienna is causing a stir with an early election date. It is a purely party-tactical decision by the SPÖ and NEOS. Interestingly, the NEOS withdrew from the coalition negotiations just two weeks ago. NEOS federal leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger said at the time: "We don't want to think only about the next election day again."
There are problems in many areas, especially in healthcare and education. Earlier elections do not solve the problems. The only ones to benefit are the blue parties.
The current decision to go to the polls earlier than planned has therefore met with a mixed response: while some citizens speak of an "overdue step", others criticize the short notice. "Nobody wants to take on more responsibility," is how Robert Elsner from Vienna sums it up. The fact that the quick election date was announced at the Floridsdorf clinic is almost symbolic.
I don't think it's good that the election is being brought forward. The SPÖ is hoping that it will come off well after all, but that won't be the case. There is too much wrong.
Elisabeth Busar: "I am disappointed with Vienna. I no longer feel safe and healthcare has become poor. The high minimum income is a mockery for all working people."
And the political parties also take a clear stance - from approval to fierce protest, everything is represented. A look at the reactions shows how diverse opinions are in the capital. The Viennese are now becoming a pawn between the federal government and city hall.
All city hall parties have long been in election campaign mode
The rumor mill has been churning for days, although all city hall parties have already been in election campaign mode for some time.
An earlier election only costs money. The problem is that the politicians don't want to take responsibility. The FPÖ will emerge as the big winner.
Following the surprising announcement by city leader Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) to bring the election forward, the ÖVP, led by Karl Mahrer, is already positioning itself as a new coalition partner. According to the People's Party, bringing the election forward will reshuffle the cards.
"We are prepared, we are ready," says Judith Pühringer, the Greens' lead candidate, with motivation. Postscript: Although new elections are certainly not what the Viennese want right now. The Ecological Party is dreaming of being in government again.
The FPÖ led by Dominik Nepp is fully committed to Ludwig. The mayor has massively burdened the Viennese with fee increases, "lied" to the public about the election date for a long time and endangered the cohesion of the population, according to the blue party.
The SPÖ Innere Stadt started its first street campaign on Thursday evening. Next Monday, the NEOS will begin their district tour.
