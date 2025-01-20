Thanks to Linzers: e-motors are ready for take-off

With the help of the Upper Austrian company's software platform, all parts were optimally coordinated and after just nine months, the Linz Center of Mechatronics team delivered the first functional prototypes. "We needed to achieve the highest possible speed for the compressor wheels," explains Josef Passenbrunner, who heads the Motor Technology team. With a length of around nine centimetres and a diameter of around ten centimetres, the new motor can now achieve up to 140,000 revolutions per minute.