Trump appoints “Grumpy Old Men” as Hollywood savior

The arch-conservative Gibson has made no secret of his hatred of Democratic politicians for years. In October, the 69-year-old called Vice President Kamala Harris "dumb as a post" in front of the paparazzi cameras and revealed that he wanted to vote for Trump. However, his new role as a special ambassador in Hollywood for the new president came as a surprise to "Mad Max", as he revealed to "Fox News Digital": "I only found out about it through the tweet. But it's my civic duty to help and give insider advice."