Dangerous “wonder weapon” causes fear in Wengen

Material rides "a different program with you"

Daniel Hemetsberger, who has undergone several knee operations, also does not use the insoles after tests in the summer. "If an unexpected situation arises with a blow or compression, where you are no longer really in control of the situation but have to make sure that you get out safely, the stuff just makes it worse because it offers more surface area to attack and becomes stiffer," explained the 33-year-old. "It transfers your power better to the shoe. I even feel that it's smoother because the ski boot is easier to push. But in unexpected situations, the equipment runs a different program with you."