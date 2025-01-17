The SPÖ has already lost the election before the election

Now that SPÖ local leader Christian Kopeztky and his red deputy Thomas Berger are no longer running after two terms, many other party members have also thrown in the towel. "The once intended successor has moved away, many are now quitting with the outgoing mayor," says SPÖ district manager Werner Stöberl, explaining the dilemma. However, the party does not want to leave the field entirely to the middle-class wing, which is why Barbara Hauswirth is running with a small team. If they win more than four seats, there will be vacancies on the municipal council.