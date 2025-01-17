Technical Museum repositions itself

Modern presentation to lighten up a brittle topic

Museum director Peter Aufreiter wants to convey the somewhat brittle subject of materials science in an interactive, multimedia and playful way on 13 themed islands and thus generate enthusiasm for it. From wood to silicon, from steel to carbon, all properties, extraction, use and environmentally relevant facts such as disposal will be covered. Science communication is a personal concern for Aufreiter, which will be continued next year with the new permanent exhibition "Science in Transition".