Ex-minister in no hurry
Alois Stöger has come to stay as SPÖ leader?
Following the resignation of Michael Lindner as leader, the SPÖ has pulled ex-minister Alois Stöger out of the hat as an interim emergency solution. He has been tasked with finding a new party leader. However, the 65-year-old does not see himself as an interim clown and could stay longer than originally thought.
What do Lindsey Vonn and Alois Stöger (65) have in common? Both have returned from retirement to the public eye. One thing is clear: the comparison between the US ski superstar and the former minister is not accurate - because while Vonn is immediately celebrating success again, the Upper Austrian Social Democratic Party remains in a valley of tears in the polls even after Stöger took over.
Commod established at the top
Since Michael Lindner announced his resignation as SPÖ chairman a good two months ago, Stöger has been entrusted with the search for a successor as interim leader. Initially it was said that no new party leader would be found before Christmas, then the party wanted to wait for the Linz mayoral election. But now it looks as if a new red leader will not be presented any time soon, even after 26 January - when the run-off election will take place in Linz. Because Stöger has, as they say, made himself comfortable.
"Performing an interim function to the full"
There is "no void" in the SPÖ with him, he stated at a media event on Wednesday. The party is capable of acting. "I have an interim function, and I am performing it to the full." As proof, he presented a package of industrial policy demands to the blue-black coalition negotiators in Vienna.
Less room for maneuver for newcomers
Apparently Stöger, who only left the National Council in October 2024, is hungry for more - which is also indicated by his class-warfare statements against the Federation of Austrian Industries. The comrades are probably happy to be led by a political veteran who reminds them of better red times anyway - the scope to build up a fresh lead candidate by the 2027 state elections is, of course, getting smaller and smaller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
