New Year's concert in Lower Austria
A concert: Tonkünstler with Strauss and more
Perchtoldsdorf Castle experienced a glittering start to the year last Tuesday. The Tonkünstler Orchestra of Lower Austria under Maestro Alfred Eschwé enchanted the audience with works by Johann Strauss, whose 200th birthday will be celebrated in 2025 - an anniversary that will shape the year.
The concert program reflected the tradition of New Year's concerts and included numerous works from the Strauss dynasty. Classics such as the overture to the operetta "Die Fledermaus", the waltz "Roses from the South" (op. 388) and the polka "Ballsträußchen" (op. 380) ensured lasting enthusiasm. The overture to the operetta "Waldmeister" also found its place in the program. This is not - as the name might suggest - about a forester, but about the "woodruff" plant, which is known for its sweet, refreshing scent - characteristics that are also reflected in the playful lightness of the work.
"Musical home"
Concertmaster Alexander Gheorghiu expressed his affinity with Strauss' works in a conversation before the concert: "This music is our musical home. It must sound like a Manner slice tastes - sweet and melting. You can only experience it like this here in Vienna."
Technical brilliance and emotional depth
A special highlight was provided by soprano Aleksandra Szmyd, who interpreted arias such as "Sempre libera" from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" and the demanding "Frühlingsstimmen" waltz (op. 410) with impressive technique and expressiveness. "This piece is a challenge, but also a pleasure," explains Szmyd. "The voice is like the muscles of an athlete - it has to be trained every day to function perfectly." She captivated the audience with her effortless precision and unique interpretation.
Humorous moderation and personal messages
Between the musical performances, conductor Eschwé lightened the atmosphere with humorous anecdotes. For example, he told the audience that Strauss originally composed the "Spanish March" (op. 433) in response to an invitation to Spain. As Strauss, at the age of 70, no longer wanted to take on the hardships of the journey, he wrote this work instead - with typical castanet sounds. He was later awarded a medal for this composition.
Eschwé wanted to give the audience a clear message with the concert: "I hope that people feel well entertained, gain optimism and look to the future with confidence despite the difficult political situation in Austria and the world. Music should remain a central component that makes life worth living."
Festive finale
The "Radetzky March" was played as the grand finale, with the audience clapping along enthusiastically. Mayor Andrea Kö (ÖVP) took the opportunity to wish the guests a happy and healthy New Year and then invited them to a champagne reception. The concert was a top-class musical treat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
