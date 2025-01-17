A concert: Tonkünstler with Strauss and more

The concert program reflected the tradition of New Year's concerts and included numerous works from the Strauss dynasty. Classics such as the overture to the operetta "Die Fledermaus", the waltz "Roses from the South" (op. 388) and the polka "Ballsträußchen" (op. 380) ensured lasting enthusiasm. The overture to the operetta "Waldmeister" also found its place in the program. This is not - as the name might suggest - about a forester, but about the "woodruff" plant, which is known for its sweet, refreshing scent - characteristics that are also reflected in the playful lightness of the work.