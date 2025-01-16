Vorteilswelt
Trump-Biden dispute

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 10:27

On Wednesday evening, Israel and Hamas agreed on a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages, which is apparently still up in the air after the latest statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The hostages are to be released in three phases and Israel is to withdraw its troops in return. US President Joe Biden says the agreement is based on his proposal from spring 2024, while Donald Trump celebrates the deal as his achievement.

When asked whether Trump or he deserved the credit, Biden replied: "Are you kidding me? You know, this is exactly the agreement I proposed back in May." 

The US president-elect sees things somewhat differently: "This epic ceasefire agreement could only have come about as a result of our historic victory in November," he is convinced (see post below).

"We have achieved so much"
"We accomplished so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House and my administration is fully vindicated so it can secure more victories for the United States," he claims credit for.

When asked whether Trump or he deserved the credit, Biden replied: "Are you kidding me?"
When asked whether Trump or he deserved the credit, Biden replied: "Are you kidding me?"
(Bild: KameraOne)

The reason: his victory had "signaled to the world that my administration would pursue peace and negotiate agreements to ensure the security of all Americans and our allies," said Trump. 

(Bild: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump)
(Bild: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump)

He said he was pleased that "the American and Israeli hostages will return home to be reunited with their families and loved ones".

"Following this agreement, my national security team, with the help of Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our allies to ensure that Gaza never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists. We will continue to work for peace through strength throughout the region as we build on the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic Abraham Accords. This is just the beginning of great things to come for America and the world," Trump said.

Gaza deal collapsed after all?
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the terrorist organization Hamas of having "backed down" on Thursday morning. This was delaying the approval of the Israeli cabinet. A Hamas representative, however, emphasized that the group stands by the agreement.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

