"Following this agreement, my national security team, with the help of Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our allies to ensure that Gaza never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists. We will continue to work for peace through strength throughout the region as we build on the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the historic Abraham Accords. This is just the beginning of great things to come for America and the world," Trump said.