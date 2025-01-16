Great talent
Toddler (8) goes full throttle in front of 50,000 fans in the USA
Motocross talent Raphael Edlinger from Mattighofen (Upper Austria) will be able to demonstrate his skills on an electric KTM in San Diego, California, on Saturday in the packed "Snapdragon" stadium. According to his father Manfred, the HSV-Ried rider is a "killer on the track".
At the end of June, pop superstar Shakira will heat up the crowd there, while the MLS footballers from San Diego FC normally do the same - and last weekend, 2000 hp, five-ton trucks went full throttle at the "Monster Jam". We are talking about the 310 million dollar "Snapdragon" stadium in San Diego. Where, on Saturday, a youngster from Mattighofen will get his big break!
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
The 8-year-old Raphael Edlinger will be able to demonstrate his skills in front of around 50,000 spectators as part of the "AMA Supercross Series", the absolute premier league in motocross sport. How did this come about? "This is a unique opportunity," says dad Manfred, referring to the junior racing series, which is ridden on KTM electric bikes and for which you have to apply online. Raphael was selected as one of 15 talents.
"A killer on the track"
"The standard is extremely high," says Manfred, knowing that his speedy son is up against tough competition. But there is no pressure. "We do it because he enjoys it. The successes come naturally to him, he does it really well and is a killer on the track," says Manfred. A small advantage: Raphael was already able to try out the new bike, which is ridden by all the starters in the USA, last season as a test rider for KTM.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.