Dozens of dead recovered from gold mine in South Africa

"Close the hole" campaign launched

Miners without a license take the opportunity to mine whatever is left. However, according to estimates by an industry association, the government and the sector are losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue, taxes and license fees as a result. This is why the "Close the Hole" campaign was launched. Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe declared that the siege of the mine in Stilfontein was necessary and that it was a "war against the economy".