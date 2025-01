“There are worse things than being a doctor here”

"Krone": Before the election, you wanted to close the hospitals in Schladming, Aussee and Rottenmann and turn them into specialist medical centers. The new government partner wants to keep the hospitals. Can you see anything good in this proposal?

Karlheinz Kornhäusl: Election results have to be accepted, we are now working on a plan B and we will make further decisions on the basis of this. However, it is never wrong to take a second or third look at something, as I also learned in my profession as a doctor. What unites those in power then and now is that they all want the best possible care for the people of Styria.