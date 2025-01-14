New car registrations
Dacia and VW dominate the Austrian market
New passenger car registrations increased by 6.1 percent to 253,789 cars in the previous year. The Dacia Sandero small car attracted the most interest, followed by the Dacia Duster compact SUV. The VW Golf was once again the winner in terms of registrations among companies and private individuals - and therefore also among used cars. The number of electric cars sold has fallen.
Overall, alternative drive systems achieved a share of 49.5 percent in 2024. The biggest losers among new registrations were diesel vehicles. This is because more electric cars were registered than diesel vehicles in 2024.
Different trend for used cars
The situation is completely different in the used car sector. Half of the used cars that changed hands in the previous year had a diesel engine. Overall, used car registrations rose by eight percent to 820,629 vehicles. Contrary to the prophecies of doom that used electric cars are difficult to sell, they recorded a strong increase of 48.5 percent, albeit with a market share of 3.5 percent. "Compared to petrol and diesel cars, electric cars require two thirds less energy on average," the VCÖ pointed out.
Increase in fuel tax off the table for the time being
The provisional average CO₂ emissions of all newly registered cars in 2024 according to the WLTP test procedure amounted to 106 g/km and have therefore risen (2023: 104 g/km). The car lobby took this as an opportunity to warn of an ageing car population and a further decline in the number of electric cars sold. In order to prevent this, input tax deductibility and the benefit in kind for company vehicles as well as the purchase subsidy for private individuals must be retained. According to initial statements by the possible future FPÖ/ÖVP government, at least an increase in the mineral oil tax is off the table, Günther Kerle, spokesman for car importers, was pleased to report on Tuesday.
New motorcycle registrations were a special feature. They increased by a remarkable 30.8 percent - albeit primarily in December, which probably has to do with the expiring Euro standards for tens of thousands of KTM motorcycles, which are on stockpile and were saved from premature end with one-day registrations.
7.42 million vehicles registered in Austria
At the end of 2024, around 7.42 million vehicles (up 1.2 percent) were registered in Austria. 70.5 percent or around 5.23 million of these were passenger cars (up 0.9 percent). A total of 571,855 trucks, 493,054 tractors, 20,050 articulated trucks and 655,175 motorcycles were counted by Statistics Austria.
