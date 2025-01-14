Dacia and VW dominate the Austrian market

Increase in fuel tax off the table for the time being

The provisional average CO₂ emissions of all newly registered cars in 2024 according to the WLTP test procedure amounted to 106 g/km and have therefore risen (2023: 104 g/km). The car lobby took this as an opportunity to warn of an ageing car population and a further decline in the number of electric cars sold. In order to prevent this, input tax deductibility and the benefit in kind for company vehicles as well as the purchase subsidy for private individuals must be retained. According to initial statements by the possible future FPÖ/ÖVP government, at least an increase in the mineral oil tax is off the table, Günther Kerle, spokesman for car importers, was pleased to report on Tuesday.