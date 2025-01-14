Cancer diagnosis leads to poverty and unemployment

The presentation of the current Austrian Cancer Report 2024 in Vienna by Krebshilfe is a tough one: after figures on the social situation of affected patients were linked for the first time, it emerged that a large number are unable to return to work or can only do so partially, even though they would like to. This is not only accompanied by financial losses up to the poverty line, but the course of the disease is also negatively affected by the psychosocial hardship and sometimes entire families suffer. Added to this is the burden on the health and social system.

Example: A self-employed hairdresser aged 52 who can no longer cut her hair after suffering nerve damage to her fingers as a result of chemotherapy and can no longer get a job, but is also unable to complete a new apprenticeship. In any case, there are few or no job opportunities for her on the labor market.