Jakob Pöltl breaks 5000-point mark in NBA

The Canadians secured just their ninth win in their 40th game of the season and their second in the last 18 games with a 6:0 run in the final period. While the hosts on Lake Ontario converted three out of six shots in the final two minutes, Golden State failed to hit any of its five attempts. Stephen Curry scored 26 points for the Californians. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 23 points. Chris Boucher emerged as the match winner, turning on the heat in the final quarter and scoring 17 of his 18 points. On Wednesday, the Raptors will host the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.