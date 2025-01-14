Vorteilswelt
In victory for Toronto

Jakob Pöltl breaks 5000-point mark in NBA

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 07:34

Jakob Pöltl reached another milestone in his career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time). The 29-year-old Viennese scored 5,000 points in the Toronto Raptors' 104:101 win over the Golden State Warriors. After 573 appearances in the regular season since October 26, 2016, he now has 5,006 points.

Against the Californians, Pöltl contributed a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds each. He scored in double figures for the 15th time this season and the first time in 2025. The homegrown NBA pioneer also recorded two assists and a block. The center was on the floor for 34:41 minutes. He reached the 5,000 mark midway through the third period with a lay-up to make it 65:67 (31st minute) from the Raptors' perspective.

The Canadians secured just their ninth win in their 40th game of the season and their second in the last 18 games with a 6:0 run in the final period. While the hosts on Lake Ontario converted three out of six shots in the final two minutes, Golden State failed to hit any of its five attempts. Stephen Curry scored 26 points for the Californians. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 23 points. Chris Boucher emerged as the match winner, turning on the heat in the final quarter and scoring 17 of his 18 points. On Wednesday, the Raptors will host the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.

Play resumed in Los Angeles
Games were played again in Los Angeles, where there had recently been cancellations due to the devastating forest fires in the metropolitan area of the Californian metropolis. The Lakers were beaten 102-126 by the San Antonio Spurs in downtown. Anthony Davis (30), Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and young star Victor Wembanyama (23 each) were the top scorers. The Clippers beat the Miami Heat 109:98 in Inglewood. Norman Powell (29) and Tyler Herro (32) led their teams in scoring.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
