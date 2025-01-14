King soccer reigns in the cave paradise

In the past two years, Salzburg have held a training camp in the Spanish resort of Marbella, but this year the runners-up have moved to the Algarve - partly at the request of former coach Pep Lijnders. The small coastal town of Albufeira may be less glamorous than Marbella, but it is no less beautiful and has a lot to offer. Above all, the numerous caves directly on the Atlantic attract thousands of tourists to the south of Portugal every year. However, it is currently the "dead season", explains receptionist Nicholas to the "Krone", which is once again the only medium accompanying the bulls as they prepare for spring. "From May to September, all hell breaks loose here, the beaches and pubs are full. It's much quieter in winter," says the hotel employee, who sees an advantage in Albufeira compared to other well-known vacation destinations. "The prices here are fair."