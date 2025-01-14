Vorteilswelt
Bulls in the Algarve

King soccer reigns in the cave paradise

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 15:00

Albufeira in the south of Portugal has a lot to offer and is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. The Bulls also enjoy their time at the training camp in the Algarve. Generally speaking, the locals here are very keen on sport, with soccer being the main focus for many. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.

The "Krone" reports from Albufeira

In the past two years, Salzburg have held a training camp in the Spanish resort of Marbella, but this year the runners-up have moved to the Algarve - partly at the request of former coach Pep Lijnders. The small coastal town of Albufeira may be less glamorous than Marbella, but it is no less beautiful and has a lot to offer. Above all, the numerous caves directly on the Atlantic attract thousands of tourists to the south of Portugal every year. However, it is currently the "dead season", explains receptionist Nicholas to the "Krone", which is once again the only medium accompanying the bulls as they prepare for spring. "From May to September, all hell breaks loose here, the beaches and pubs are full. It's much quieter in winter," says the hotel employee, who sees an advantage in Albufeira compared to other well-known vacation destinations. "The prices here are fair."

The bulls training in Portugal. (Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)
The bulls training in Portugal.
(Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)

In addition to tourism, another topic is also very important here: soccer. However, because there is no top club in the immediate vicinity, the focus of the town of 45,000 inhabitants is on the capital Lisbon. In other words, the heart beats for either Sporting or Benfica. "These clubs can sometimes lead to a louder discussion in a bar," laughs Nicholas.

Unsurprisingly, the fact that the Salzburgers are currently staying here hardly attracts any onlookers. After all, camps for top teams are nothing new in the Algarve. Portugal's hero Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, for example, have also pitched their tents here. Incidentally, in the same hotel as the Bulls.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
