Taster days are in demand when changing schools

A few times in life you have to change school type due to your age. In the next few weeks, taster and information days will be held at all educational establishments in Carinthia. These are often called open days. "Taster days have become particularly trendy in recent years," says Director of Education Isabella Penz. "Pupils get to see first-hand what it will be like at their new school. The pupils come to their new educational workshop and see what everyday life will be like there. Elementary school have collective appointments, otherwise the dates can be set differently," says Penz.