Taster days are in demand when changing schools
Schools are opening their doors and information days are now taking place at all educational institutions in Carinthia. "Taster days are particularly trendy this year," says Director of Education Isabella Penz. "Pupils can experience first-hand what it will be like at their new school."
A few times in life you have to change school type due to your age. In the next few weeks, taster and information days will be held at all educational establishments in Carinthia. These are often called open days. "Taster days have become particularly trendy in recent years," says Director of Education Isabella Penz. "Pupils get to see first-hand what it will be like at their new school. The pupils come to their new educational workshop and see what everyday life will be like there. Elementary school have collective appointments, otherwise the dates can be set differently," says Penz.
There are now many types of school. 45 educational institutions have announced their dates. In addition to the secondary schools and many grammar schools, the BG/BRG for professionals, HTLs, HBLAs and HTBLAs, social professions of the Caritas Association, Carinthian tourism schools or the educational institution for social professions are offered. Many schoolgirls are interested in fashion, others prefer a musical, technical or artistic education, so there are many different types of school.
The taster days are the most popular this year. Pupils can experience first-hand what they can expect.we
Isabella Penz, Bildungsdirektorin
Some schools hold their taster days in the morning, many in the evening. There are also school tours, and many educational institutions hold their taster days in the afternoon. Because it's easier there. "At BG/BRG Viktring, which has almost 1000 pupils, the open day starts on Thursday at 4 pm. There will be three hours of activity on three floors. Many teachers and pupils are involved," says principal Brigitte Magnes.
"Taster sessions must be authentic"
"If the taster sessions are authentic, it's perfect. The aim is to show how beautiful, but also challenging, the new school life will be. If only things are shown that aren't authentic, it's better to forget it," says primary school teacher Alice Kaiser from VS 20 in Viktring.
In the next few weeks, young children have to be registered for after-school care or kindergarten. Children born between September 2, 2018 and September 1, 2019 are now required to attend school. Enrolment is mostly between February 5 and March 5.
