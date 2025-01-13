Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU worries about Kickl

“Reliable partner”: Chancellor reassures Brussels

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 16:04

Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) met with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola during his inaugural visit to Brussels on Monday. In view of EU scepticism due to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and the threat of a blue-black federal government, Schallenberg assured: "Austria is and will remain a reliable and strong partner in Europe and the world!" 

0 Kommentare

The EU Parliament "continues to count on Austria as a reliable partner", emphasized Metsola after the exchange at X. 

Kickl triggers concerns in Brussels
"On the occasion of Austria's 30 years of EU membership, we discussed how the EU can remain the answer to people's concerns in the future," explained Metsola. The start of coalition negotiations between the traditionally EU-critical FPÖ and the ÖVP and a possible Federal Chancellor Herbert Kickl had caused concern in numerous EU capitals.

"Deliberately starting my term of office with Brussels"
 "I am deliberately starting my term of office with a trip to Brussels," emphasized Schallenberg on X on Monday. "My message is clear: Austria is and will remain a reliable and strong partner in Europe and the world," he emphasized.

"We will continue to play an active role at European and international level. Especially in these challenging times, it is essential to find joint solutions and strengthen Europe's ability to act. In terms of foreign and security policy, we can continue to fully rely on Austria," the interim chancellor declared before his inaugural visit.

Schallenberg had already spoken to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the phone on Saturday. The Commission President is currently still working from home due to her illness. According to the EU Commission, she is due to make a public appearance again at the end of this week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf