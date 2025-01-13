EU worries about Kickl
“Reliable partner”: Chancellor reassures Brussels
Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) met with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola during his inaugural visit to Brussels on Monday. In view of EU scepticism due to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and the threat of a blue-black federal government, Schallenberg assured: "Austria is and will remain a reliable and strong partner in Europe and the world!"
The EU Parliament "continues to count on Austria as a reliable partner", emphasized Metsola after the exchange at X.
Kickl triggers concerns in Brussels
"On the occasion of Austria's 30 years of EU membership, we discussed how the EU can remain the answer to people's concerns in the future," explained Metsola. The start of coalition negotiations between the traditionally EU-critical FPÖ and the ÖVP and a possible Federal Chancellor Herbert Kickl had caused concern in numerous EU capitals.
"Deliberately starting my term of office with Brussels"
"I am deliberately starting my term of office with a trip to Brussels," emphasized Schallenberg on X on Monday. "My message is clear: Austria is and will remain a reliable and strong partner in Europe and the world," he emphasized.
"We will continue to play an active role at European and international level. Especially in these challenging times, it is essential to find joint solutions and strengthen Europe's ability to act. In terms of foreign and security policy, we can continue to fully rely on Austria," the interim chancellor declared before his inaugural visit.
Schallenberg had already spoken to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the phone on Saturday. The Commission President is currently still working from home due to her illness. According to the EU Commission, she is due to make a public appearance again at the end of this week.
