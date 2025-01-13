New job opportunities
From tough ice hockey crack to gentle massage therapist
Unemployment figures among young people between the ages of 15 and 24 in Vienna are rising sharply - a new city foundation is now intended to help and counteract this trend
The location for the photo session on Monday morning was somewhat unusual: in the spusu Vienna Capitals' dressing room at the Steffl Arena in Kagran, City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke (SPÖ) presented the city's latest initiative for the job market. The economy is weakening and young people in particular are affected by rising unemployment. It has risen most sharply in the city in the 15 to 24 age group. Currently, 27,387 young people are unemployed or in training.
This initiative offers young Viennese an improved education and thus new prospects for the future.
Wirtschaftsstadtrat Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/f
The new Vienna Youth Foundation is intended to help precisely these young people and offer them opportunities for the future. Over the next four years, the joint project of waff and AMS Vienna will provide 1000 people between the ages of 18 and 24 with new training opportunities. This year, 11.8 million euros will be invested in the project. The participants will receive free further training in a future-oriented profession and, during this time, unemployment benefit and a training allowance of 300 euros per month.
Former ice hockey crack Pascal Bayer (25) took the opportunity to train as a massage therapist. He is now starting his second career with the Capitals. The focus is on sectors with an urgent need for skilled workers, such as health, care, social services, IT and professions related to climate protection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.