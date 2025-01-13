From tough ice hockey crack to gentle massage therapist

The new Vienna Youth Foundation is intended to help precisely these young people and offer them opportunities for the future. Over the next four years, the joint project of waff and AMS Vienna will provide 1000 people between the ages of 18 and 24 with new training opportunities. This year, 11.8 million euros will be invested in the project. The participants will receive free further training in a future-oriented profession and, during this time, unemployment benefit and a training allowance of 300 euros per month.