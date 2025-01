KTM boss makes it clear: no exit from motorsport

Contract until 2026

Vogl recently put KTM's annual expenditure on motorsport at 95 million euros, with MotoGP alone accounting for 46 million. KTM is contractually bound to the premier motorcycle class until 2026; an early exit would result in penalties. "We will be involved in MotoGP at least until 2026 as planned," emphasized Schipper and affirmed that a MotoGP commitment beyond next year is also conceivable.