Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
Timo (one year old) was hit by a car and left to his fate. Severely injured, he was brought to the Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Despite all efforts, his right hind leg could not be saved. But Timo is a fighter and has recovered well from his stroke of fate. Now he is ready for a new start. Despite his disability, this lovely cat has never lost his zest for life. He has learned to deal with it and impresses everyone who sees him. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Mika (eight years old) and Tabby (three years old) are two cats from our cat shelter. Both are sweet and very cuddly. They are looking for a cuddly forever home. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Baby and Maxi (nine years old) love to roam around the neighborhood. The two cuddly paws are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
EMERGENCY! It is with a heavy heart that the owners have to part with their beloved velvet paws Siri and Quietschi (nineteen years old) for health reasons. Who can give these inseparable outdoor cats a nice retirement? 0699/108 014 26.
Mali (about three years old) is a cuddly, energetic Malinois bitch who is eager to learn. Physical and mental activity is the be-all and end-all for this lovely nose. She is looking for a loving forever home with active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/314 60 35.
Diva was very insecure at first, but now she allows herself to be close to her caregivers and enjoys training and lots of cuddles. She is making steady progress and when meeting strangers, which should be done slowly and purposefully, she reacts curiously but relaxed. She relies on her caregiver and seeks positive reinforcement through eye contact. In stressful situations, the eight-year-old dog sometimes reacts impulsively. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The two-year-old female rabbit Giselheid (pictured) and the black male rabbit Jakobus (eight years old) were heartlessly abandoned. The two met at TierQuarTier Vienna and are now looking for a home together where they can be lovingly cared for. Jakobus is unfortunately not in the best of health - regular check-ups are necessary. His girlfriend Giselheid is fit and healthy and wants to stay by Jakobus' side. Anyone interested should contact us on 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
AlthoughHoudini is friendly, he is sometimes unsettled - he growls and barks. If his caregiver knows how to deal with this, he can easily be brought out of such situations. The ten-year-old male dog knows the basic commands and walks well on a loose lead. He is relaxed on walks and loves to sniff out his surroundings. He is friendly with other dogs, but is still very nervous. Anyone interested should contact us on 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
Herd protection mix Apollon (three years old) impresses with his open-minded character. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a large property to look after him and steadfast owners who have experience in handling this breed. If you are interested, please call 0680/152 36 21.
Riko and Rena (three years old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of going outside. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81
Tom (six months old) and Lara (seven months old) are available together or with a cat already living in the household. If you would like to meet these lovely paws, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Linus and Ria (four years old) need time to build up trust at the beginning. The two are inseparable, so they are looking for a home together with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Labrador Twinny (four years old) is friendly towards people, dogs and cats. We are looking for an adventurous family who would like to experience many more adventures with this lovely furry friend. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Adora (two years old) is a reserved cat who needs time to settle in. As soon as she gets to know people better, she can be enticed with food. We are looking for a quiet, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Lucky (four years old) is very fond of people and tolerates dogs. The barking French Bulldog male dog still has to learn to stay alone step by step. He is looking for a home away from the city. Anyone interested should contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Mulan (two years old) has to be given away with a heavy heart. The active fur nose loves ball games. We are looking for adventurous, experienced dog owners who enjoy doing activities together. Interested parties should call 0660/328 50 50.
Mongrel Dolly (nine months old) loves to run around in the meadows. The good-natured dog is looking for sporty, experienced owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please call 0650/380 38 21.
Louie enjoys cuddly places in the house as well as the sun in the garden or on the balcony. We are looking for a home with a compatible cat for this cuddly, three-year-old tomcat. If he is kept as an only cat, he needs a lot of attention from his humans. The trusting cat also needs daily medication. Cat lovers who would like to get to know Louie should call 0660/411 00 63.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly home together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Engelbert is a skeptical dog who needs time to build up trust with new people and to allow petting and cuddles. If approached or touched too quickly, he may snap. The two-year-old male loves search games and long walks. His new owners should be prepared to continue working with him with patience and perseverance. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Dino (5) is a friendly, energetic dog who approaches people openly. He occasionally shows skepticism at first and barks at some people, but quickly thaws out and shows off his cheerful nature. He needs both physical and mental exercise as he learns quickly and loves search games and new tricks. Dino wears a muzzle without any problems, is house-trained and knows basic commands. It is not yet clear whether he can stay alone or ride in a car or public transport. When it comes to dog encounters, sympathy is the deciding factor, although the five-year-old four-legged friend gets on better with bitches. In any case, Dino successfully takes part in social walks. We are looking for active dog owners who will support him and give him a stable home. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Two-year-old rabbit boy Wikki was found in a transport box next to a garbage can. Fortunately, he was unharmed and can now move into a new loving home. Wikki is looking forward to becoming part of an existing rabbit family or moving out of TierQuarTier Vienna with a suitable partner animal. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shepherd mix Albert (ten months old) did not have an easy start. The affectionate male dog is waiting for a loving forever home with active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0664/127 66 03.
Herkules (eight years old) did not have an easy start in life. The strong mixed-breed dog is cheerful and sociable. In the beginning, however, he needs a little time to build up trust. He loves to run around in the meadows and is happy to be kept busy. Who will this active male find happiness with? If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shorty and Sigi (seven years old) are a cozy rabbit duo. They were found running free. Both have now recovered from the shock and are ready for a new start. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Joyce (three years old) is a friendly dog who is happy to receive any kind of attention. She needs time to build up trust with strangers at first. We are looking for active owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively dachshund-mix dog Agi (four years old) is friendly towards people - but small children should not live in her future home. Agi is very stressed at the shelter, she behaves in an exemplary manner on walks with other dogs, but is bitchy in direct contact. She still needs to be trained to stay alone. We are looking for a home in the country for this lively dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Born in 2018, Wulfi is a very sweet and lively tomcat. He loves attention from his humans and doesn't want to leave their side. This cuddly velvet paw is very active and needs to be kept busy. He is looking for a single home where he does not have to share attention. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Mixed-breed dog Summy (one year old) is friendly towards people, but needs a longer period of getting to know them to overcome her insecurity. She gets on well with other dogs. As it is not yet possible to put a harness on her and take her for a walk, we are looking for a quiet home in the countryside with an escape-proof garden, alongside a confident dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Due to a change in life circumstances, Lyusya (two years old) has to be relinquished with a heavy heart. The lively lady dog is looking for an individual place with active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0677/629 063 22.
Clara (one year old) is very affectionate and cuddly and gets on well with other dogs. We are looking for a forever home on the outskirts of the city for this cuddly nose. Anyone interested should contact 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Pippin - seven years old - is full of energy and zest for action. The friendly, bright male dog shows his funny and lively side with people he knows. Cuddles and snuggles are also a must. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Rosine (2), came to TierQuarTier Vienna with three other guinea pigs because her owner passed away. She is now looking forward to a new home with a loving guinea pig family. Rosine was found to have a circumferentially enlarged abdomen, whereupon ovarian cysts (=cysts on the ovaries) were detected. These need to be checked regularly by a vet as they can lead to health problems. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Ella is a bright, lively dog who is not yet able to fully assess her strength. She always greets her caretakers very exuberantly and you have to bring a certain amount of steadfastness with you. The four-year-old sniffer is very friendly and cuddly with people she knows. She is very skeptical of strangers and takes a long time to get to know them. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Gulasch (one year old) is an uncomplicated and sweet companion. The Pekingese mix is people and dog friendly. We are looking for a loving home with active owners for this sweet guy. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Caspar - born in 2019 - likes to cuddle with familiar people and is very attached to his caregiver. He is afraid of dogs as he has been bitten in the past. In order for the little mixed-breed male to live a stress-free life, he needs a single place on the outskirts of the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Shy on the one hand, curious and playful on the other - that's Grey. Born in 2023, the velvet paw definitely needs a second cat in her new home with whom she can cuddle and play. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 52.
After some initial skepticism, Marley is now dog-friendly and people-friendly. Born in 2023, the energetic American Staffordshire Terrier male still wants to learn a lot in training and needs a place to live outside the city. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Granny - a friendly senior with her own charm who always likes to be part of the action. She is always open to people, especially when treats are involved. Anyone interested in the twelve-year-old sniffer should contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
At the ripe old age of fifteen,Pippi is looking for a place of grace. She likes it quiet and enjoys being stroked on her human's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
