Animals in search of a home

Dino (5) is a friendly, energetic dog who approaches people openly. He occasionally shows skepticism at first and barks at some people, but quickly thaws out and shows off his cheerful nature. He needs both physical and mental exercise as he learns quickly and loves search games and new tricks. Dino wears a muzzle without any problems, is house-trained and knows basic commands. It is not yet clear whether he can stay alone or ride in a car or public transport. When it comes to dog encounters, sympathy is the deciding factor, although the five-year-old four-legged friend gets on better with bitches. In any case, Dino successfully takes part in social walks. We are looking for active dog owners who will support him and give him a stable home. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.