Crossbar shooting for less running time

After a somewhat more leisurely Saturday, two training sessions were on the agenda again yesterday at the Bulls camp in Portugal. Not everyone was able to take part, however, as the Salzburgers are still suffering from a flu epidemic that hit the runners-up before the test against Bayern. Alexander Schlager is currently unfit and Leo Morgalla also had to sit out on Sunday. Daouda Guindo, Hendry Blank, Kamil Piatkowski, Salko Hamzic (all slightly injured) and Aleksa Terzic (stress management) have also not trained alongside the injured Maurits Kjaergaard. But it is precisely because of such "problems" that the Bulls have taken a 30-man squad - Bobby Clark is still ill in Salzburg - to the Algarve.