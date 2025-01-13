Waiting lists for operations are getting longer and longer

A little boy who suffers from breathing problems and has to wait a year for an urgently needed operation. Or an elderly lady who had to go through a two-year odyssey through the healthcare system due to knee problems and then had to trick herself into changing her place of residence in order to have an operation at all. These are just two of the many fates we have reported on. This prompted us to take a closer look at the waiting times for operations. On January 9, 2024, the "Krone" reported on the long waiting times for operations in the city's hospitals. What has changed in the meantime? Improvement? Not a thing! One year later, there is still a traffic jam on the waiting lists - even though the postponed operations should have been rescheduled long ago due to the pandemic. Waiting times of over eight months for an intervertebral disc operation or more than a year for a new knee joint are not uncommon (see chart).