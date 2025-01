Persistent dryness and drought are regularly responsible for thousands of forest fires in California. The local Ministry of Forestry and Fire Protection counted more than 8,000 fires in the previous year alone, which together destroyed around 425,000 hectares of land. The fact that the metropolis of Los Angeles has now been hit does not seem unusual at first - but conspiracy theorists, most of whom belong to the conservative Republican camp, suspect a larger agenda of "woke" Democrats behind the whole thing.