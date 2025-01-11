Baby suffered shaking trauma: new details revealed

Siblings in crisis center

The municipal department responsible for child and youth welfare (MA 11) has since taken custody of the couple's three other children. They were taken to a crisis center and one of the children, who is a toddler, was placed with a crisis foster family, said MA 11 spokeswoman Ingrid Pöschmann. As no relatives could be found, the three are still with the authorities. According to Pöschmann, the children are doing well under the circumstances. The case had "affected us", said the spokeswoman, who also praised the cooperation with the police.