Ö-Topf becomes an issue
What Austrias newcomer has to do with Donald Trump
Austria Klagenfurt's new signing Steven Juncaj wants to get off to a flying start in Austria - and he is relying on iron discipline to do so. His father George once even helped US President Donald Trump. Apart from that, the Violets still want to rely on the Austrian pot this year. Further tests scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The artificial turf in front of the Wörthersee Stadium currently resembles an ice rink. "You can't train properly there, you have to be careful that the lads don't injure themselves," sighs Austria Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult.
New signing Steven Juncaj was involved for the second time on Saturday. The US-American from Michigan with Montenegrin and Albanian roots has enjoyed his first two days in Waidmannsdorf so far. "There are lots of different cultures in the team, guys from lots of different countries - I like that, that's how I grew up. And the game itself is more physical, faster," says the 26-year-old winger.
Steven - who most recently played for Mura (Slovenia) and now wants to get off to a flying start in Klagenfurt - describes himself as "fast and good in one-on-one situations". His greatest strength? "I'm a hard worker with iron discipline like a soldier. I get that from my dad - he was once in the military in Yugoslavia."
Trained as an aircraft engineer, Papa George is now an entrepreneur - who, among other things, owns third division soccer club Michigan Stars. US President Donald Trump made a stop at his sports center in 2022 for his major election campaign. "Then we were allowed to take pictures with him - we made the most of the opportunity," grins Steven, who will of course play in the first test match against NK Brinje (2nd division/Slo) in Moosburg this Sunday at 2 pm.
Austrian pot
Jannik Robatsch (muscular problems) will still be missing. Incidentally, the defender is now one of 15 Austrians at Austria. This means that the Austrian squad will probably be used for the first time - as is well known, a maximum of six foreigners are allowed in the squad on any given match day. "It will be an issue for us in the third and final settlement period, i.e. in the final round," says sporting director Günther Gorenzel. After all, there would be around 300,000 euros up for grabs.
Tests fixed
On Tuesday (15), Violett will play a test against lower league side Sirnitz and on Wednesday (16) against their own amateurs - both at the Sportpark.
Tobias Hedl was an issue
Violett are still looking for a real center forward. They were interested in Tobias Hedl (Rapid), but it is well known that he moved to Zulte Waregem (Bel).
WAC in Spain
Meanwhile, the WAC will complete their first training session today (Sunday) at the winter camp in Estepona, Spain, with Hungarian third-placed Diosgyöri awaiting them in the first camp test on Monday.
