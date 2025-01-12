With Olympic legend
Ice swimming world championships: Viennese want to be at the forefront
The Ice Swimming World Championships are now taking place in South Tyrol - and Olympic legend Markus Rogan is also showing how cool he is.
The South Tyrolean town of Molveno will become the center of the international ice swimming scene from 13 to 19 January. For the sixth time, athletes from all over the world will come together to put their endurance, technique and mental strength to the test in the icy waters of Lake Molveno. With water temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, it's time to see who can withstand the cold and the pressure.
Challenges in the ice-cold water
"Ice swimming is not just a sport, it's a way of life. It's about pushing the boundaries of what is possible," explains Josef Köberl from Vienna, President of the Austrian Ice Swimming Association and a participant himself. He has also prepared intensively for the competition in Vienna and, as a multiple world record holder, is one of the favorites.
Olympic athlete Markus Rogan takes part
In the competitions, distances from 50 to 1000 meters are swum - in various lengths such as freestyle and backstroke - as well as relays. One of the highlights is the 1000-meter competition, which requires both physical and mental peak performance. It will be particularly exciting when favorites such as Markus Rogan, former Olympic silver medalist, enter the water.
Large field of participants from Austria
The field of participants comprises 21 Austrians, including 11 women. "We have a strong team that can hope to win medals," emphasizes Köberl. It is the first time that such a large Austrian delegation has been represented. "It is very important to me to bring people closer to this sport in all its facets," says Köberl.
Red-white-red records
Austria is generally well represented in the scene. Several records are firmly in ice-cold red-white-red hands. This development shows that ice swimming is captivating more and more athletes. "It's a sport that requires courage, stamina and a strong psyche. People surpass themselves here," says Köberl, describing the fascination.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.