Hertel and Ventre: warm underpants and beer ice cream

Icy temperatures are no obstacle for die-hard "Wenn die Musi spielt" fans to throw themselves into the fray again this year (17 & 18 January) in Bad Kleinkirchheim. At the annual Winter Open Air, everyone who is anyone in pop and folk music takes to the stage. Presenter duo Stefanie Hertel and Marco Ventre know what helps against the freezing cold. "Warm underpants - that's the only thing that helps," laughs Hertel. "Heat pads. Everywhere. Every part of the body. Soles of the feet, back, upper arms," adds Ventre. What makes the event, which is broadcast on ORF and MDR, so magical - despite the cold? "It's a huge après-ski party. The people are all in a great mood. They are in summer too, but in winter it's a different atmosphere in front of this frosty stage," says Hertel. "I think this is the only TV show where the people in the audience come with snack backpacks. Hip flasks are passed around, people get to know each other who didn't know each other before. And the party goes on long after we've left the grounds," says Ventre. "And it starts very early. People stand there for hours, last year even at minus 17 degrees. Even the beer froze back then," recalls his colleague.