Cracks in the pillars

That hasn't been the case for a long time now. The word of the provincial governors carries little weight in Vienna. Unless someone has very special connections, such as Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, with Karl Nehammer, the Federal Chancellor who was in office until yesterday. That is also over now. What a Peter Kaiser from Klagenfurt or an Anton Mattle from Innsbruck and their colleagues have to say rarely elicits more than a shrug of the shoulders.