But many are worried
Where consultants stay, senior citizens breathe a sigh of relief
Many Salzburg families are worried about the austerity measures at the so-called "community nurses". In communities that receive the advice, there is great gratitude among the elderly residents. Because the positive effects are undisputed.
We are the central point of contact who pulls all the strings. The elderly don't even know what's available. We community nurses help them so that they can continue to live healthy lives at home." What Maria Fellner says about her work in Bergheim also applies to her colleagues. They experience enormous gratitude from elderly people and their families - where advisors like Maria Fellner still exist.
Local leaders react differently
This is because the number of 33 "community nurses" launched as an EU pilot project in the province has been reduced. The sponsors are Hilfswerk, Diakoniewerk and the Lungau and Pinzgau regional associations. The federal government now pays two thirds of the costs. Municipalities had counted on the state of Salzburg as an additional financier, but the state refused.
Bergheim is one of the few municipalities to retain its counselors to the usual extent through additional payments. Thalgau also does this with its own funds. However, he lacks foresight on the part of the state, ÖVP mayor Johann Grubinger is annoyed. "Grumbling is useless. We are continuing to plan and want to create a nationwide service," says Michael Obermoser, Chairman of the Pinzgau Regional Association. "It's worth it for us to pay extra," says Hannes Schernthaner, head of the ÖVP in Fusch. In the Lungau regional association, chairman Markus Schaflechner is pleased that the project is continuing in a halved form after initial criticism.
"I've received more letters than ever before"
The news that "Nurses" has been canceled has caught old people and relatives off guard. There is great concern from Hallein about the reduced level of support. "Will you soon no longer exist?" ask senior citizens. Many became more independent again thanks to the advice they received within their own four walls and their self-esteem increased. This is why many senior citizens took pen and paper to write about their experiences to their mayor. The head of Thalgau, Grubinger, says: "I've never received so many letters."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
