Where consultants stay, senior citizens breathe a sigh of relief

"I've received more letters than ever before"

The news that "Nurses" has been canceled has caught old people and relatives off guard. There is great concern from Hallein about the reduced level of support. "Will you soon no longer exist?" ask senior citizens. Many became more independent again thanks to the advice they received within their own four walls and their self-esteem increased. This is why many senior citizens took pen and paper to write about their experiences to their mayor. The head of Thalgau, Grubinger, says: "I've never received so many letters."