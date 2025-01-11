3 Ländle girls take part
“Inexperience” does not dampen Rädler’s optimism
"I haven't really been able to gain much experience on the Karl Schranz piste yet," admits Ariane Rädler ahead of today's World Cup downhill (11.15) in St. Anton am Arlberg, the venue of the 2001 World Championships. Nevertheless, the Vorarlberg native is optimistic about the race, as she has the very best memories of her only World Cup race on the "Karl Schranz" piste to date.
After yesterday's final training session fell victim to the fresh snow, the 29-year-old is still on three official training runs - two of them in January 2021 - that she has competed in so far on the highly selective course. "It's a technically demanding downhill run and always goes downhill. I actually have a good feeling about it," says the skier, who finished seventh in the super-G in St. Anton in 2021, her first ever top 10 finish in the World Cup.
Dream of a World Championship medal at home
Things have also gone very well in the super-G this winter, with "Ari" already having a podium finish to her name with third place in Beaver Creak. "I still have a lot to make up for in the downhill," explains the Head skier, who knows that she not only has to show something at the Arlberg, but also at the following speed weekends in Cortina d'Ampezzo and Garmisch. So that she gets the chance to realize her dream: A medal at the home World Championships in Saalbach in February.
Niederwieser not taking part
Nina Ortlieb, who suffered badly from the piste conditions on Thursday, also wants to take a step towards Saalbach today. In addition, Magdalena Egger - after a decision by her coach - will also be able to compete in a World Cup downhill in St. Anton for the first time. Unlike Michelle Niederwieser - the skier from Buch has already left by train on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
