“Inexperience” does not dampen Rädler’s optimism

Dream of a World Championship medal at home

Things have also gone very well in the super-G this winter, with "Ari" already having a podium finish to her name with third place in Beaver Creak. "I still have a lot to make up for in the downhill," explains the Head skier, who knows that she not only has to show something at the Arlberg, but also at the following speed weekends in Cortina d'Ampezzo and Garmisch. So that she gets the chance to realize her dream: A medal at the home World Championships in Saalbach in February.