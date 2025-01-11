"Man from next door"
Head jester: “I hold a mirror up to people”
Alexius Vogel is the "jester-in-chief" and also one of the last of his guild. He tells the "Krone" about problems with the next generation and the fear of young people of being political.
"Krone": How do you become a "head jester"? Is it in your blood?
Alexius Vogel: I started over 20 years ago, and over the years you grow into your role, although I've always enjoyed writing poetry.
Are you solely responsible for the program?
No, I have a team of 25 people behind me, but the main part of the program is written by me.
How much preparation time do you allow for this?
It starts 2.5 months before the first session. This year, however, the preparation is particularly time-consuming.
How so?
The program has to be up-to-date and in view of the current government cabaret, I have to discard parts of the program every day and replace them with something new.
And you always find the time for it, what do you do for a living?
I work in the construction industry, before that I was with ÖBB for many years. You simply have to make the time.
Is the program purely political?
No, not at all, there's a 20-minute session, about 20 percent of the program is political, the rest is everyday stories.
For example?
This year we will be performing a sketch about two-tier medicine, but my intention is also to hold up a mirror to people.
And as far as the political part is concerned, who's going to get the stick this time?
Lena Schilling and our Federal President are at the forefront, but so are the major parties.
Will there only be criticism or words of praise?
I always try to include positive things, but I admit that I'm finding it difficult at the moment.
And who is in the audience?
A lot of politicians who want to pick up the slap in person, so to speak (laughs). Apart from that, a lot of regulars, many come especially for my sketches. Because not many people dare to perform political sketches anymore.
Do you have to pay more attention to language these days?
Definitely, especially when it comes to sexist statements. That's sensitive.
Do you also get negative feedback on your performances?
There hasn't been any in the last four years, most people still enjoy it - fortunately.
Are there enough newcomers?
No, that's a big problem, especially in Vienna.
Why is that?
Many young people no longer dare to be political.
