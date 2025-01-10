Styrian ball in Vienna: celebrities shake a leg

The Styrian east is particularly well represented this year. This can be seen in the apples in the entrance area and the fragrant floral decorations. With Eastern Styria as the host region, there is also plenty of culture and culinary delights on offer: from the fruit dancers to the Edlseer and Stoakogler to the Koglhofer Plattlermädels. The Stoakogler will enter the festival hall together with over 30 harmonica students after 14 years on the dance floor. "This is a matter close to our hearts," they say.