3500 guests
Styrian ball in Vienna: celebrities shake a leg
When the Vienna Hofburg turns white and green, the Styrians have arrived in the capital. 3500 guests don't miss the 125th Styrian Ball, the Stoakogler celebrate their comeback - and the "Krone" is there to provide the best photos and quotes.
The Steirerball 2025 in Vienna guarantees a ball night of records: more prominent guests from politics, business and society than ever before stormed the Vienna Hofburg today. After the Steirerfrühling on Vienna's Rathausplatz, it is the largest Styrian event outside the province - a total of 3,500 ball guests are on site. "We are sold out," says Andreas Zakostelsky, organizer and chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna.
The new state governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) did not miss the "Krone" reception. It was one of his first major public appearances and his wife Sabrina accompanied him. "It is a great honor for me to represent the Styrians here in Vienna," he says. Also on site: former provincial governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) as well as federal political celebrities from Leonore Gewessler (Greens) to Werner Kogler (Greens) and Martin Polaschek (ÖVP).
In addition to the Styrian state councillors Stefan Hermann (FPÖ), Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ) and Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), the "Krone" also spotted fashion designer Lena Hoschek. They all appear in elegant Styrian costume - mostly in a Styrian suit or knee-length dirndl.
The Styrian east is particularly well represented this year. This can be seen in the apples in the entrance area and the fragrant floral decorations. With Eastern Styria as the host region, there is also plenty of culture and culinary delights on offer: from the fruit dancers to the Edlseer and Stoakogler to the Koglhofer Plattlermädels. The Stoakogler will enter the festival hall together with over 30 harmonica students after 14 years on the dance floor. "This is a matter close to our hearts," they say.
