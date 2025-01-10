Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

3500 guests

Styrian ball in Vienna: celebrities shake a leg

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 21:15

When the Vienna Hofburg turns white and green, the Styrians have arrived in the capital. 3500 guests don't miss the 125th Styrian Ball, the Stoakogler celebrate their comeback - and the "Krone" is there to provide the best photos and quotes.

0 Kommentare

The Steirerball 2025 in Vienna guarantees a ball night of records: more prominent guests from politics, business and society than ever before stormed the Vienna Hofburg today. After the Steirerfrühling on Vienna's Rathausplatz, it is the largest Styrian event outside the province - a total of 3,500 ball guests are on site. "We are sold out," says Andreas Zakostelsky, organizer and chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna.

Former provincial governor Christopher Drexler and his wife Iris (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Former provincial governor Christopher Drexler and his wife Iris
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Outgoing Minister of Education Martin Polaschek Flower Princess Anna-Sophie Karelly (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Outgoing Minister of Education Martin Polaschek Flower Princess Anna-Sophie Karelly
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
"Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann with his wife Karin and organizer Andreas Zakostelsky with Gerda Edegger (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
"Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann with his wife Karin and organizer Andreas Zakostelsky with Gerda Edegger
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)

The new state governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) did not miss the "Krone" reception. It was one of his first major public appearances and his wife Sabrina accompanied him. "It is a great honor for me to represent the Styrians here in Vienna," he says. Also on site: former provincial governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) as well as federal political celebrities from Leonore Gewessler (Greens) to Werner Kogler (Greens) and Martin Polaschek (ÖVP).

The Stoakogler return to the Styrian Ball. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The Stoakogler return to the Styrian Ball.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

In addition to the Styrian state councillors Stefan Hermann (FPÖ), Hannes Amesbauer (FPÖ) and Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), the "Krone" also spotted fashion designer Lena Hoschek. They all appear in elegant Styrian costume - mostly in a Styrian suit or knee-length dirndl.

The Styrian east is particularly well represented this year. This can be seen in the apples in the entrance area and the fragrant floral decorations. With Eastern Styria as the host region, there is also plenty of culture and culinary delights on offer: from the fruit dancers to the Edlseer and Stoakogler to the Koglhofer Plattlermädels. The Stoakogler will enter the festival hall together with over 30 harmonica students after 14 years on the dance floor. "This is a matter close to our hearts," they say.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf