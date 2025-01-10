Without annoying tourists
Influencer Daur on a night-time sightseeing tour
A relaxed stroll through the Getreidegasse is rarely possible. The historic alleyway is usually teeming with tourists. Reason enough for German influencer Caro Daur (4.6 million followers on Instagram) to explore the city of Mozart in the middle of the night.
Millions of fans follow fashion influencer Caro Daur's every move on social media. However, the German appreciates far less attention in real life: In the middle of the night, she sneaked through Getreidegasse, posed in front of Mozart's birthplace and had her sightseeing trip documented by friends.
The influencer seems to have no problem accepting the fact that the photo shows Daur slightly blurred due to the darkness. It was only at the turn of the year that she staged herself in a skimpy bikini on the beach in Bali under much better lighting conditions.
There, the 29-year-old enjoyed the calm before the work storm in the new year. In the fall, the influencer will be flickering across the screen in a Netflix film. The film with the working title "She Said Yes" is set between Istanbul and Hamburg. In the romantic comedy, a young woman from Hamburg finds out about her rich family in Istanbul, which turns her life completely upside down. Daur takes on a major speaking role for the first time in the film.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.