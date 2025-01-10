Vorteilswelt
Without annoying tourists

Influencer Daur on a night-time sightseeing tour

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 13:58

A relaxed stroll through the Getreidegasse is rarely possible. The historic alleyway is usually teeming with tourists. Reason enough for German influencer Caro Daur (4.6 million followers on Instagram) to explore the city of Mozart in the middle of the night.

0 Kommentare

Millions of fans follow fashion influencer Caro Daur's every move on social media. However, the German appreciates far less attention in real life: In the middle of the night, she sneaked through Getreidegasse, posed in front of Mozart's birthplace and had her sightseeing trip documented by friends.

The influencer seems to have no problem accepting the fact that the photo shows Daur slightly blurred due to the darkness. It was only at the turn of the year that she staged herself in a skimpy bikini on the beach in Bali under much better lighting conditions.

There, the 29-year-old enjoyed the calm before the work storm in the new year. In the fall, the influencer will be flickering across the screen in a Netflix film. The film with the working title "She Said Yes" is set between Istanbul and Hamburg. In the romantic comedy, a young woman from Hamburg finds out about her rich family in Istanbul, which turns her life completely upside down. Daur takes on a major speaking role for the first time in the film. 

