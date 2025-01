ÖSV high-flyer also makes Marcel Hirscher cheer

Giger is also enthusiastic

Not only Austria's former skiing hero, but also Toni Giger, goes into raptures about Tschofenig. "With Daniel, you can tell that a new generation of athletes is emerging. He is just 22 years young and combines an open, likeable manner with a very mature professionalism as an athlete: this is exactly what characterizes this new quality that can be observed in alpine and Nordic skiing," says the Van Deer COO about the new high-flyer.