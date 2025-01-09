Austria also insists on Greenland’s “sovereignty”

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty must be preserved by all", the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. At the same time, it said that a question about the obligation to provide assistance in the EU treaty was of a "purely hypothetical nature". The Foreign Ministry in Vienna made its statement after EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas had also joined the discussion. "We must respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland," said the former Estonian head of government in Brussels on Thursday. "Greenland is part of Denmark", the EU chief diplomat emphasized with regard to the Nordic member of the Union.