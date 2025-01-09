For a "clean slate"
Self-disclosure to the police before driving amok with an excavator
The man who was shot dead on New Year's Eve in the German town of Grünsfeld in Baden-Württemberg after driving an excavator on a rampage had made a voluntary report to the police before the crime. According to the public prosecutor's office, it was about drug and property offenses.
The 38-year-old had told the officers that he wanted to "come clean". The following day, he signed a power of attorney for his wife so that she could take care of his affairs.
One-hour destruction drive
The man had caused a great deal of damage during the one-hour destructive drive with the excavator shortly before the turn of the year when he rammed vehicles and buildings. He rampaged through the premises of a construction company in Grünsfeld, where he had worked, and a car dealership in nearby Tauberbischofsheim, which belongs to the owner of the construction company.
Use of firearms by the police condoned
Even when the police fired shots, the 38-year-old continued his journey. The public prosecutor's office suspects that he condoned the fatal use of firearms by the police. Three police officers were slightly injured in the incident.
Marriage breakdown and pay disputes before the crime
The insane act was probably triggered by relationship problems - after separating from his wife a few months earlier, the 38-year-old had moved out of the apartment they shared. He was the father of four children. There had also been a dispute with his former employer, who owed him wages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
