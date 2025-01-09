At Le Petit Chef
Win a dining experience in a class of its own!
A dinner that appeals to all the senses! Le Petit Chef delights with innovative 3D projection, exceptional cuisine and exquisite wines. Let yourself be enchanted and, with a little luck, you could also win a fun dinner with an overnight stay at Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City.
Le Petit Chef is much more than an ordinary dinner - it is a spectacular production for all the senses. The smallest chef in the world takes you on a culinary journey. The story of the 6cm tall chef and his friends is projected onto the tables and combines themed music, props and a varied 4-course dinner. Included are the world's smallest chefs from Spain, Italy, Japan and of course Le Petit Chef from France. From starter to dessert, you will experience perfectly coordinated creations, rounded off with an exquisite wine pairing.
"Le Petit Chef is a truly entertaining dining experience and is equally suitable for corporate events, families or an extraordinary evening for two."
Christoph Travniczek, General Manager des Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City
In addition to this unique culinary experience, visitors can also expect an elegant design and first-class service in the heart of Vienna. The rooms at Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City are stylishly furnished and offer the highest level of comfort for a relaxing stay. From cozy beds and modern bathrooms to thoughtful details such as a coffee machine and fast Wi-Fi - nothing is left to be desired here. Whether for a city break or a luxurious short break, the hotel is the ideal retreat after an eventful day in the capital.
In the heart of Vienna
The gastronomic offerings also leave nothing to be desired. In addition to the unique Le Petit Chef dinner, you can indulge in a selection of international and regional dishes in the hotel's own restaurant. In the morning, a rich breakfast buffet with fresh and high-quality products awaits you, giving you a good start to the day.
The central location in Josefstadt also makes the Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City the perfect starting point for exploring the city. Vienna's Hofburg Palace, City Hall and the famous Ringstrasse are just a few minutes' walk away. Culture, shopping and culinary delights - all this is right on the doorstep. More information about the Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City and the Flemings Hotels can be found HERE.
Take part and win
The "Krone" is now giving away a Le Petit Chef dinner with wine accompaniment including an overnight stay at the Flemings Selection Hotel Wien-City for two people. Enjoy a spectacularly staged dinner in the heart of Vienna. In addition, we are also giving away 2x2 dinner experiences at Le Petit Chef including wine accompaniment among all participants. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of January 17, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
