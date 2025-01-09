Red opposition leader
Babler wants to keep an eye on the blue-black coalition
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler wanted to become Vice-Chancellor in the "Zuckerl" coalition, but now has to swear the red ranks to opposition work instead. Who from the ÖVP wanted to save the pact with the Reds until the very end and which issues he wants to focus on in his new role.
From the vice-chancellor who was thought to be safe to the soon to be opposition leader. And from red Andi to Black Peter. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has had a turbulent few days. The NEOS accused him of "Babler blockades" and a choleric conduct of negotiations. ÖVP party leader August Wöginger even blamed the SPÖ leader for paving the way for Herbert Kickl as chancellor. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Babler rejects all of this and more.
Powerful advocates for Zuckerl
The opposite was the case. Even after the NEOS left the party, he calmly tried to find a common path with the constructive forces in the ÖVP. These forces include two powerful ÖVP provincial governors, Wilfried Haslauer and Anton Mattle. Although they were not at the negotiating table, both are said to have tried until the end to save the rest of the "Zuckerl" coalition - in vain.
Instead of Vice-Chancellor, Babler will probably soon become leader of the opposition. A role that he did not wish for, but is nevertheless happy to accept. "The club sees it exactly the same way and is keen to keep an eye on Blue-Black," says Babler. As club chairman, he wants to become a supervisory body in parliament. Babler sees a particular need in the areas of inflation and health.
The Social Democrats did not want to go along with the spending cuts of up to 20 percent proposed by the ÖVP and NEOS. This would be on a par with closing one in five hospitals in Austria. The ÖVP and NEOS firmly reject this.
Focus on opposition work
According to the SPÖ leader, there will be no joint offer with the Greens to the ÖVP. If only for lack of any chance of success. "The Greens would have been just such a possible third partner, but the ÖVP made it clear to us that they would never get it through internally," says the SPÖ leader. Internally, there is no discussion about personnel, but the focus is on the upcoming opposition work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
