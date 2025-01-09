Babler wants to keep an eye on the blue-black coalition

Focus on opposition work

According to the SPÖ leader, there will be no joint offer with the Greens to the ÖVP. If only for lack of any chance of success. "The Greens would have been just such a possible third partner, but the ÖVP made it clear to us that they would never get it through internally," says the SPÖ leader. Internally, there is no discussion about personnel, but the focus is on the upcoming opposition work.