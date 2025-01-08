"Finding confidence"
Legend Simon Ammann is kicked out of the World Cup squad
A legend is being cut. Simon Ammann, the iconic former ski jumping champion from Switzerland, has been removed from the World Cup squad there.
"He needs to regain confidence in his jumps," quotes Swiss coach Martin Künzle in Blick. This means for Ammann's immediate future: Continental Cup instead of World Cup. At least for the next two weeks. The next low blow for the experienced athlete, after he recently abandoned the Four Hills Tournament after missing the Oberstdorf qualifiers and postponed a training block. Obviously not with resounding success. Ammann will not be in the Swiss World Cup squad for the next few years. He will be replaced by 20-year-old Yannick Wasser.
Four-time Olympic champion
Who could easily be Ammann's son. The latter is now 43 years young, no longer has to put up with the (Intercontinental Cup or World Cup) drama and has achieved enough in his career. He has sailed to Olympic gold four times and was world champion once.
But he is clearly still not thinking about quitting. And his coach is still hopeful, especially as "Simon showed some good jumps at the start of the season", as Martin Künzle explains. It is therefore quite possible that Ammann will sail into his umpteenth spring after all. At 43, he is still considered a young talent compared to a certain Noriaki Kasai. The latter jumped right at the front at the Japanese national championships in October. At the age of 52.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
