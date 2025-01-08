Ex-jumper Schuster:
Red-white-red eagle dominance “is an alarm signal”
Austria's ski jumping eagles are currently flying away from everyone. This is an "alarm signal" for all other nations, said former ski jumper and coach Werner Schuster.
In his role as an expert on Eurosport, the Vorarlberg native analyzed the recent successes of Austria's ski jumpers at the Four Hills Tournament. Including Stefan Kraft's unfortunate moment when he had to wait a long time for the green light. "It was basically right to wait. Why you go up a hatch for the second round will remain the jury's secret," said Schuster. "That went well at first, because the tailwind was really strong, but it had to stay that way to justify this starting hatch. The tailwind fell asleep on the last jumper of all jumpers and caused the long wait." In the end, Kraft came third. The tour victory was celebrated by 22-year-old Daniel Tschofenig.
Schuster, coach of the German eagles from 2008 to 2019, does not believe that the red-white-red dominance will change much in the foreseeable future. "Some are still flying completely under the radar. Max Ortner and Michael Hayböck have already been on the podium this year and hardly anyone notices. In terms of perspective, this is an alarm signal for all other nations, because this team is not only the best, but also the youngest. No other nation will be able to keep up with this structure in the future."
Focus on young talent
Why does Austria now stand out so much compared to other nations? Schuster: "They have improved a lot thanks to their structure and the dynamics in the team. They are also the absolute best in terms of equipment and coordination. The federation also works extremely well. It wasn't always like this, they had to fight their way out of a slump over the last seven or eight years. They have focused on young talent and that is now paying off, something that other nations cannot currently benefit from. If you look at the Junior World Championships, Austria has produced four of the last five world champions. There's a bit of an alarming mood internationally."
The next World Cup competition is scheduled for January 18 and 19 in Zakopane (POL). With an Austrian at the top again? ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
