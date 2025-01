"Triggering real ski jumping fever"

The ski jumpers had claimed three triple victories and eleven out of twelve possible podium places at the tour and then celebrated an overall triple victory with Daniel Tschofenig, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft. "You can only take your hat off to the guys for their performance. They have triggered a real ski jumping fever," enthused the 32-year-old Tyrolean. That spurs everyone on, but "we probably won't get it together like they did".