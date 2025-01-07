Who will remain a minister in the ÖVP under Kickl

The first blue-black federal government of the Second Republic is just around the corner. In terms of content, the FPÖ and ÖVP could quickly agree on similar lines and programs. In terms of personnel, at least the blue list of ministers is already taking shape in the background. In the ÖVP, the cards are now also being reshuffled. As reported, almost all black leaders have more or less clearly ruled out working with Herbert Kickl in a federal government.