Many roles backwards
Who will remain a minister in the ÖVP under Kickl
Blue-black is just around the corner. In the background, both parties are already working on content-related papers and lists of ministers. In the ÖVP, many ministers have actually ruled out a position in a government under FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Those who qualify their statements in the direction of the FPÖ leader - and those who stick to their no to a government under the Freedom Party leader and will therefore soon leave.
The first blue-black federal government of the Second Republic is just around the corner. In terms of content, the FPÖ and ÖVP could quickly agree on similar lines and programs. In terms of personnel, at least the blue list of ministers is already taking shape in the background. In the ÖVP, the cards are now also being reshuffled. As reported, almost all black leaders have more or less clearly ruled out working with Herbert Kickl in a federal government.
ÖVP leader Christian Stocker now has a new opinion in a new role. From being Kickl's fiercest critic, he may even become his vice-chancellor under a blue-black government. Does the dismissive attitude of former ÖVP chancellor Karl Nehammer still apply to other high black politicians after his retirement? "No answer," was the sudden response from Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Education Minister Martin Polaschek.
Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig explained: "We must work towards a stable government out of a sense of responsibility towards the Austrians. Everything else will be seen after possible negotiations."
Labor Minister Martin Kocher, who will be the new governor of the National Bank anyway, would have stuck to his no vote. "Minister Kocher already ruled out taking on a ministerial office in a government with the FPÖ a year ago. Nothing has changed in this respect," his office says.
The situation is similar for Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler, who sees her future in the city of Mozart and could soon become governor of Salzburg. "Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler already announced at the beginning of November that she would no longer be available for office in the next federal government. This has not changed", a spokesperson announced.
More surprising is the no from Family Minister Susanne Raab. According to the "Krone" newspaper, she is likely to move to the ICMPD, the international migration agency currently headed by former ÖVP leader Michael Spindelegger. Raab is likely to succeed him as Director General.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is also sticking to his no vote. He is not available under the blue-black government and will reportedly be appointed interim Chancellor by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
