Budget hole: the game starts all over again

Deficit far above the Maastricht limit of three percent

The economic researchers at WIFO and IHS forecast a budget deficit of 4.2% and 3.8% of economic output respectively for 2025. According to WIFO, a reduction from 4.2 to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) would correspond to a consolidation requirement of "around 6 billion euros". The debt mountain of around 420 billion euros already amounts to over 80 percent of GDP. According to the experts, the increase in the deficit is due to the indexation of social benefits, a sharp increase in the number of pensioners and rising expenditure by the federal states and municipalities in the areas of the environment, housing, education, health and care.