Kickl in quotes:
“Women have their husbands’ backs”
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who is now set to form a new government, has repeatedly caused a stir in the past with pithy remarks. Many people can probably still remember him calling Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen a "mummy in the Hofburg". The "Krone" has an overview.
Kickl also had unflattering words for the outgoing Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). He was "the biggest scourge of the nation". Green party leader Sigrid Maurer is even a "dominatrix" and her ÖVP colleague August Wöginger "derives pleasure from submission". In general, the Greens are "the extended arm of the eco-fundamentalists and climate terrorists on the government bench". According to Kickl, they are apparently also in cahoots with the ORF. This is "the propaganda organ of the eco-communist climate sect".
The far-right Identitarians, who are a "genuine NGO" "because they do not receive any money from the state", come off better. They are monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
"Hang up the pirate flag first"
Kickl also repeatedly displayed a conservative set of values. "Children have a right to a mother and father and must be protected from the social experiments of the SPÖ and other left-wing groups," he said. By "experiments", he meant rainbow families, for example. Women are the ones who keep their husbands' backs free at home, the FPÖ leader also said.
There would be no rainbow flag on a government building under him. "I'll hang up the pirate flag first". Kickl also wants to determine what human rights are. That is not for the laws to determine. "Because I still believe that the principle applies that the law must follow politics and not politics follow the law," he explained.
Other positions include that the EU is undermining Austria's neutrality and sovereignty, that Austria needs an immediate asylum ban and that there should be no sanctions against Russia. "A liberal Federal Chancellor would never have supported this economic war."
