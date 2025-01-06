“Women have their husbands’ backs”

Kickl also had unflattering words for the outgoing Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). He was "the biggest scourge of the nation". Green party leader Sigrid Maurer is even a "dominatrix" and her ÖVP colleague August Wöginger "derives pleasure from submission". In general, the Greens are "the extended arm of the eco-fundamentalists and climate terrorists on the government bench". According to Kickl, they are apparently also in cahoots with the ORF. This is "the propaganda organ of the eco-communist climate sect".