Hamilton’s message to fans: “Embrace change”

The question of what Hamilton is still capable of on the track at the age of 40 remains to be answered. The first indications will come at the end of February during testing in Bahrain, and things will get serious in mid-March at the season opener in Melbourne. Speed problems in qualifying have led some to doubt Hamilton's qualities; the veteran won only five out of 24 qualifying duels with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell last season. In the championship standings, however, he finished only just behind the top talent in seventh place.