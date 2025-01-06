Selenskyj: “Strong” Trump can end the war

NATO membership in exchange for Donbass

In the podcast, Selensky brought up a concrete model for a possible end to the war: immediate NATO membership for his country in exchange for giving up the territories occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine. "However, our country will only be able to agree to this if certain conditions are met," said Selenskyj in an interview with Fridman. "Legally speaking, NATO has issued an invitation to Ukraine, and we do not recognize all other Ukrainian territories, but NATO can operate in the part that is under Ukrainian control - that can be agreed upon," Selensky described a possible scenario.