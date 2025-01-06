“I’m sorry, I ruined the bank!”

And on August 4, 2020, a soccer era came to an end. SV Mattersburg filed for bankruptcy. The fans were shocked. The bankrupt Commerzialbank is said to have financed SVM with forged sponsorship contracts and fed an insolvent façade construction company for years, as suggested by an auditor's report.

Eagerly awaited

The biggest trial to date in the "Commerzialbank" case starts on January 14. Former bank director K. and three entrepreneurs are on trial in Eisenstadt. According to a current medical certificate, Pucher himself is not fit to stand trial.