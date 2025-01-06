Scandal involving millions
“I’m sorry, I ruined the bank!”
A shocking confession: financial juggler Martin Pucher has revealed his own multi-million euro scandal in shocking words. Serious fraud, money laundering, dubious gifts - the list of accusations against the former head of Commerzialbank is long. Nevertheless, the trial starts without him.
Pucher made the sensational confession when he saw no way out. At lunchtime on July 14, 2020, he turned to a former board member in his office at Commerzialbank Mattersburg. "I'm sorry, I've ruined the bank," were his words.
No way out
"The boss was in tears," the witness later testified in the committee. "We were completely surprised. I had no idea about the malversations, nor did my colleagues," said the senior employee, who also worked as a cashier at SV Mattersburg.
Years earlier, a whistleblower had clearly pointed out inconsistencies, but all warnings came to nothing. The suspicions remained without consequences.
Secret letters
Pucher's relationship with bank board member Franziska K., who was also confronted with serious allegations, obviously deteriorated over time. This is confirmed by intimate letters from K. to Pucher, which have so far remained officially under lock and key. "At some point, I will know what you are accusing me of, but it will no longer help me in this life," K. told her superior.
Desperate customers, shocked fans
Serious fraud, money laundering, falsified invoices, dubious gifts - the list of accusations against Pucher is long. On July 14 at 10.43 pm, the Financial Market Authority announced the end of Commerzialbank. The next day, the economic and corruption prosecutor's office intervened. The investigators conducted hundreds of interviews and dozens of house searches.
Just one week after the bad news surrounding the €870 million fiasco, the deposit guarantee payouts of up to €100,000 for each bitterly disappointed customer began.
And on August 4, 2020, a soccer era came to an end. SV Mattersburg filed for bankruptcy. The fans were shocked. The bankrupt Commerzialbank is said to have financed SVM with forged sponsorship contracts and fed an insolvent façade construction company for years, as suggested by an auditor's report.
Eagerly awaited
The biggest trial to date in the "Commerzialbank" case starts on January 14. Former bank director K. and three entrepreneurs are on trial in Eisenstadt. According to a current medical certificate, Pucher himself is not fit to stand trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.