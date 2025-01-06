Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scandal involving millions

“I’m sorry, I ruined the bank!”

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 13:00

A shocking confession: financial juggler Martin Pucher has revealed his own multi-million euro scandal in shocking words. Serious fraud, money laundering, dubious gifts - the list of accusations against the former head of Commerzialbank is long. Nevertheless, the trial starts without him.

0 Kommentare

Pucher made the sensational confession when he saw no way out. At lunchtime on July 14, 2020, he turned to a former board member in his office at Commerzialbank Mattersburg. "I'm sorry, I've ruined the bank," were his words.

No way out
"The boss was in tears," the witness later testified in the committee. "We were completely surprised. I had no idea about the malversations, nor did my colleagues," said the senior employee, who also worked as a cashier at SV Mattersburg.

Years earlier, a whistleblower had clearly pointed out inconsistencies, but all warnings came to nothing. The suspicions remained without consequences.

Secret letters
Pucher's relationship with bank board member Franziska K., who was also confronted with serious allegations, obviously deteriorated over time. This is confirmed by intimate letters from K. to Pucher, which have so far remained officially under lock and key. "At some point, I will know what you are accusing me of, but it will no longer help me in this life," K. told her superior.

An excerpt from a letter from Franziska K., the former bank director who was also charged, to her former boss Pucher. (Bild: Grammer Karl/Karl Grammer)
An excerpt from a letter from Franziska K., the former bank director who was also charged, to her former boss Pucher.
(Bild: Grammer Karl/Karl Grammer)

Desperate customers, shocked fans
Serious fraud, money laundering, falsified invoices, dubious gifts - the list of accusations against Pucher is long. On July 14 at 10.43 pm, the Financial Market Authority announced the end of Commerzialbank. The next day, the economic and corruption prosecutor's office intervened. The investigators conducted hundreds of interviews and dozens of house searches.

Just one week after the bad news surrounding the €870 million fiasco, the deposit guarantee payouts of up to €100,000 for each bitterly disappointed customer began.

And on August 4, 2020, a soccer era came to an end. SV Mattersburg filed for bankruptcy. The fans were shocked. The bankrupt Commerzialbank is said to have financed SVM with forged sponsorship contracts and fed an insolvent façade construction company for years, as suggested by an auditor's report.

Eagerly awaited
The biggest trial to date in the "Commerzialbank" case starts on January 14. Former bank director K. and three entrepreneurs are on trial in Eisenstadt. According to a current medical certificate, Pucher himself is not fit to stand trial.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf